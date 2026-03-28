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Marcus Garrett News: Solid output in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Garrett registered 22 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 132-121 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Garrett was one of the main contributors in another big scoring day for the Swarm. He's now averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest over the G League regular season. In addition, the 22 points in Friday's game represented the best count over his last nine appearances.

Marcus Garrett
 Free Agent
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