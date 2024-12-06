Marcus Garrett News: Solid production in scoring column

Garrett finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 30 minutes Thursday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 134-92 loss to Raptors 905.

Garrett turned in yet another solid line and ended the game second on his team in scoring behind Jaylen Sims (18 points). The Kansas product has now scored in double figures in six straight appearances while averaging 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over this stretch.