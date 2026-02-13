Marcus Garrett News: Tallies 26 points Thursday

Garrett generated 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block during 36 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Garrett had one of his best outputs of the campaign in various categories while playing a key role in his team's victory. Having played as a forward in the last couple of games, the 27-year-old is starting to build some momentum with 20-plus scoring tallies in each of those two contests. Moreover, the 26 points and four steals against the Go-Go represented season-high marks for him.