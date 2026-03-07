Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sasser exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets due to an apparent lower left leg issue, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Sasser was seen grabbing at his left lower leg before checking out of Saturday's contest with 1:19 remaining in the first half. If he's unable to return in the second half, Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
