Marcus Sasser Injury: Expected to play
Sasser (hip) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Sasser is trending towards a return after spending three straight games on the shelf. He may see a modest workload behind Dannis Jenkins if he gets the green light to suit up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 206 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More