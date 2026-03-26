Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Sasser (hip) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Sasser is trending towards a return after spending three straight games on the shelf. He may see a modest workload behind Dannis Jenkins if he gets the green light to suit up.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
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