Marcus Sasser Injury: Likely to play Saturday
Sasser (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Sasser is expected to play through a right hip strain Saturday. The guard has averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest in his last four games.
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