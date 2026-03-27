Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 2:57pm

Sasser (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Sasser is expected to play through a right hip strain Saturday. The guard has averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest in his last four games.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
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