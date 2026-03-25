Marcus Sasser Injury: Out for Wednesday
Sasser (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Sasser was unable to shake his doubtful tag for this contest and will sit for a third straight game. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Pelicans.
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