Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser Injury: Out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Sasser (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Sasser was unable to shake his doubtful tag for this contest and will sit for a third straight game. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Pelicans.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
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