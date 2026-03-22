Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:39pm

Sasser (hip) is out for Monday's matchup with the Lakers.

This will be Sasser's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Wednesday's game versus the Hawks being the first of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sasser spend at least one more game beyond Monday sidelined. Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter will have a chance for some extra minutes with Sasser unavailable.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
Author Image
Joe Mayo
109 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
116 days ago