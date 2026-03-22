Marcus Sasser Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Sasser (hip) is out for Monday's matchup with the Lakers.
This will be Sasser's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Wednesday's game versus the Hawks being the first of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sasser spend at least one more game beyond Monday sidelined. Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter will have a chance for some extra minutes with Sasser unavailable.
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