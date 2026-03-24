Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser Injury: Unlikely to suit up vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Sasser (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Sasser appears headed for his third straight absence as a result of a right hip strain. Assuming he's downgraded to out before tipoff, expect Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter to continue to see a slight uptick in playing time.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
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