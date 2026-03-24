Marcus Sasser Injury: Unlikely to suit up vs. Atlanta
Sasser (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Sasser appears headed for his third straight absence as a result of a right hip strain. Assuming he's downgraded to out before tipoff, expect Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter to continue to see a slight uptick in playing time.
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