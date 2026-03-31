Marcus Sasser Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Sasser has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a right hip injury. He'll finish the night with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes.

Sasser was ruled out with only a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, and he can be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.