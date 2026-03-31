Marcus Sasser Injury: Won't return Tuesday
Sasser has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a right hip injury. He'll finish the night with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes.
Sasser was ruled out with only a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, and he can be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 265 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2011 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More