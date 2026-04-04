Marcus Sasser News: Available Saturday
Sasser is available for Saturday's game versus the 76ers due to a right hip strain.
Sasser is shedding a probable tag despite the hip strain, which he picked up during Tuesday's win over the Raptors. He's played fewer than 10 minutes in back-to-back games, however, so Sasser is unlikely to make for an appealing fantasy option Saturday,
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