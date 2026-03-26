Marcus Sasser News: Cleared to play Thursday
Sasser (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
No surprise here, as Sasser is overcoming a probable designation with a hip injury that cost him the past three contests. Sasser has averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.5 minutes per contest in his last eight games.
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