Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser News: Double-double in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Sasser registered 18 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Bucks.

There was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, and in his first start of 2024-25, Sasser wound up being the only member of Detroit's starting five to score in double digits -- or even play more than 23 minutes -- en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Sasser was a healthy scratch for the two games prior, which may not bode well for his role when the Pistons begin their playoff run Saturday against the Knicks.

