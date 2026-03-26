Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser News: Fails to make impact in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Sasser (hip) recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes Thursday in the Pistons' 129-108 win over the Pelicans.

In his return from a three-game absence due to a right hip strain, Sasser paced the Pistons with a 33.8 percent usage rate but his inefficient shooting yielded an underwhelming line. Sasser will likely stick in the Detroit rotation for as long as Cade Cunningham (lung) remains sidelined, but he's expected to continue playing second fiddle to Daniss Jenkins, who has thrived since replacing Cunningham as the team's starting point guard.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
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