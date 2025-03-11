Marcus Sasser News: Gets garbage-time run

Sasser recorded one assist while playing the final 2:27 of Tuesday's 123-103 win over Washington.

Sasser made a rare appearance during garbage time, the first time he has touched the floor in the past four games. The arrival of Dennis Schroder prior to the trade deadline put an end to any hopes Sasser had of playing a meaningful role. He has appeared in just seven of Detroit's past 14 games, averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 assists in 7.8 minutes per contest.