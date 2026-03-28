Marcus Sasser News: Goes scoreless in victory
Sasser had one rebound and four assists in 11 minutes during Saturday's 109-87 win over the Timberwolves.
Sasser saw just 11 minutes in the victory, providing fantasy managers with basically no production on either end of the floor. Despite the continued absence of Cade Cunningham (chest), Sasser has been unable to carve out a consistent role, with Daniss Jenkins the clear beneficiary at this point. At best, Sasser can be considered for streaming purposes by anyone desperate for assists and steals.
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