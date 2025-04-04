Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser News: Good to go against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 12:45pm

Sasser (suspension) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Natalie Kerwin of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reports.

Sasser will return to action Friday after being suspended for Detroit's previous contest due to his role in an on-court altercation in Sunday's loss to Minnesota. Sasser should continue to function as a bench option in the Pistons' backcourt against Toronto.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
