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Marcus Sasser News: Green light to face Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Sasser (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Sasser missed three games this past week due to a right hip strain but was cleared to return against the Pelicans on Thursday, when he played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with seven points, two rebounds and one assist. He'll continue to operate in an elevated role off the bench for as long as Cade Cunningham (chest) is sidelined.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
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