Marcus Sasser

Marcus Sasser News: Held scoreless in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 10:18am

Sasser had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across nine minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

The 24-year-old went scoreless for the first time since Nov. 3, and he saw a decrease in playing time from his average of 10.7 minutes per game despite Cade Cunningham exiting the game with a hip injury. Across his last five outings, Sasser has averaged 5.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.0 minutes per game.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
