Marcus Sasser News: Held scoreless in loss Thursday
Sasser had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across nine minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.
The 24-year-old went scoreless for the first time since Nov. 3, and he saw a decrease in playing time from his average of 10.7 minutes per game despite Cade Cunningham exiting the game with a hip injury. Across his last five outings, Sasser has averaged 5.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now