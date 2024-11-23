Marcus Sasser News: Leads bench with 13 points

Sasser logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 loss to Orlando.

Sasser joined Jaden Ivey (19) and Malik Beasley (18) as the only Pistons players to score in double-digits Saturday. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Sasser, who had failed to reach double-digit points over his last four games, including a scoreless effort against the Hornets on Thursday. Sasser's 21 minutes of playing time was due to Cade Cunningham's (hip) absence, and the former could see extended playing time against the Raptors on Monday if Cunningham remains sidelined.