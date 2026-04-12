Marcus Sasser News: Muted role continues
Sasser ended Sunday's 133-121 victory over Indiana with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) over seven minutes.
With Cade Cunningham now seemingly fit and healthy, Sasser's brief run of relevance has come to an end. In fact, the ascension of Daniss Jenkins may have brought that to an end some time ago. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, Sasser has seen only 9.7 minutes per game, averaging 4.4 points and 1.1 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 210 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2617 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2518 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2320 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2320 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More