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Marcus Sasser News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sasser ended Sunday's 133-121 victory over Indiana with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) over seven minutes.

With Cade Cunningham now seemingly fit and healthy, Sasser's brief run of relevance has come to an end. In fact, the ascension of Daniss Jenkins may have brought that to an end some time ago. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, Sasser has seen only 9.7 minutes per game, averaging 4.4 points and 1.1 three-pointers.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
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