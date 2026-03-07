Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser News: Returns Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sasser (lower leg) started the second half of Saturday's game against the Nets, per the broadcast.

Sasser headed back to the locker room late in the second quarter after grabbing at his lower left leg. However, he has been cleared to check back in and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the game.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
