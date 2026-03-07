Marcus Sasser News: Returns Saturday
Sasser (lower leg) started the second half of Saturday's game against the Nets, per the broadcast.
Sasser headed back to the locker room late in the second quarter after grabbing at his lower left leg. However, he has been cleared to check back in and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 530 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 394 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26101 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2339 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30342 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More