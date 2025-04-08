Marcus Sasser News: Scores eight in loss
Sasser recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 10 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Kings.
Sasser made three shots for the third consecutive game Monday. The 24-year-old has primarily been a secondary, end-of-the-bench contributor for the Pistons this season but has shown flashes of his scoring ability. Sasser posted back-to-back 20-point performances on March 23 and 25, helping him average 11.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting in 17.4 minutes over his last seven outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now