Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser News: Scores nine points in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Sasser provided nine points (3-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Injuries limited Sasser to 38 regular-season games in 2025-26, but he was used quite sparingly. He averaged 12.0 minutes per contest with 5.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds. With Daniss Jenkins thriving in Detroit, Sasser won't be guaranteed a rotation spot to open next season.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
2026 NBA Mock Draft Simulator: Full Picks 1-60
NBA
2026 NBA Mock Draft Simulator: Full Picks 1-60
Author Image
Thomas Leary
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
53 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
54 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
56 days ago