Marcus Sasser News: Scores nine points in Game 7
Sasser provided nine points (3-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Injuries limited Sasser to 38 regular-season games in 2025-26, but he was used quite sparingly. He averaged 12.0 minutes per contest with 5.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds. With Daniss Jenkins thriving in Detroit, Sasser won't be guaranteed a rotation spot to open next season.
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