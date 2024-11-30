Marcus Sasser News: Solid numbers off bench in loss

Sasser provided 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the 76ers.

The starters struggled for the Pistons in this 15-point loss, but Sasser was one of several bench players who exceeded expectations for Detroit. Scoring numbers aside, Sasser was able to make an impact both as a playmaker and on-ball defender. However, there's a strong chance this was an outlier and not a sign of things to come in the future. Sasser should continue to have a limited role off the bench until further notice.