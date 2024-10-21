Marcus Sasser News: Team option exercised

The Pistons exercised the third-year option of Sasser's rookie contract Monday, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Sasser came off the bench for most of the 2023-24 campaign, but he was in the Pistons' starting lineup over his last 10 regular-season outings and averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 steals over 30.9 minutes per game. Sasser and Malik Beasley are projected to be the first guards off the bench for the Pistons behind starters Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.