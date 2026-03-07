Marcus Sasser News: Thrust into starting role
Sasser is in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Nets on Saturday, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Sasser has seen inconsistent playing time off the Pistons' bench all year, but he'll make his first start of the season (and first since April 13, 2025) due to the absences of Cade Cunningham (quadriceps) and Ausar Thompson (ankle). Sasser is averaging 4.8 points, 1.8 assists and 0.8 rebounds over 9.4 minutes per game this season, though he was a healthy scratch in four of Detroit's last six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 530 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 394 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26101 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2339 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30342 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Sasser See More