Marcus Sasser News: Thrust into starting role

Sasser is in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Nets on Saturday, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sasser has seen inconsistent playing time off the Pistons' bench all year, but he'll make his first start of the season (and first since April 13, 2025) due to the absences of Cade Cunningham (quadriceps) and Ausar Thompson (ankle). Sasser is averaging 4.8 points, 1.8 assists and 0.8 rebounds over 9.4 minutes per game this season, though he was a healthy scratch in four of Detroit's last six games.

