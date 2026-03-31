Marcus Sasser News: Will play versus Toronto
Sasser (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Sasser was listed as questionable heading into this meeting because of a hip injury, although he will suit up for his fourth consecutive contest. In 12 games in March, the 25-year-old has averaged 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from deep in 18.0 minutes of work.
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