Marcus Smart Injury: Doubtful due to shoulder issue

Smart is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to left shoulder soreness.

Smart has played in each of the Grizzlies' last 10 games despite dealing with ankle and knee problems over the last few days. This shoulder issue is a new one, though, and the doubtful tag suggests Smart could very well end up being ruled out to face Golden State. If that's the case, then Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and John Konchar would all be candidates to see more minutes off the bench.