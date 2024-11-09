Marcus Smart Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Smart (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Portland, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart has missed the Grizzlies' last five regular-season games after spraining his right ankle against the Nets on Oct. 30. He was considered week-to-week when initially diagnosed, and while he's unlikely to play Sunday, he could return as soon as Wednesday against the Lakers. In the four games prior to the injury, Smart averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 23.0 minutes.