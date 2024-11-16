Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Smart (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Smart returned Wednesday from a six-game absence due to a left ankle injury and has played in each of the Grizzlies' last two games. However, he is now feeling under the weather and it seems unlikely he'll play Sunday. With Smart doubtful and Ja Morant (hip) already ruled out, Scotty Pippen and Jaylen Wells will start in the backcourt and Luke Kennard will see an uptick in minutes off the bench.

