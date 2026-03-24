Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Smart is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness.

The veteran guard is expected to miss a second straight contest due to the issue. Jake LaRavia started at small forward for the Lakers in Monday's loss to the Pistons amid Smart's absence, while Luke Kennard should also see an expanded role in the backcourt Wednesday.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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