Marcus Smart Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Smart is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls with a bruised right hip, per Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com.

The veteran guard can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Nuggets. Luke Kennard should see enough playing time in the backcourt to command streaming attention in most fantasy leagues Thursday.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
