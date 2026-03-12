Marcus Smart Injury: Downgraded to out
Smart is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls with a bruised right hip, per Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com.
The veteran guard can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Nuggets. Luke Kennard should see enough playing time in the backcourt to command streaming attention in most fantasy leagues Thursday.
