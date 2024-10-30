Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Smart limped back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Nets with what appears to be an ankle injury, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart looked to turn his ankle stepping on Ziaire Williams' foot, an injury which resulted in a trip to the locker room. Wednesday's game is the first of a back-to-back, so the Grizzlies could opt to play it safe with Smart. While he's idle, Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen and John Konchar could see more minutes.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
