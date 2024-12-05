Marcus Smart Injury: Heading to locker room
Smart exited during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Kings due to an undisclosed injury, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Smart appeared to be in significant pain as he walked off the court with five minutes to go in the third quarter, and he went directly to the locker room. Scotty Pippen and Jake LaRavia could pick up a few extra minutes if Smart can't return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now