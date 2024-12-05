Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Heading to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Smart exited during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Kings due to an undisclosed injury, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Smart appeared to be in significant pain as he walked off the court with five minutes to go in the third quarter, and he went directly to the locker room. Scotty Pippen and Jake LaRavia could pick up a few extra minutes if Smart can't return.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
