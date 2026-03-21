Marcus Smart Injury: Heads to locker room
Smart subbed out of Saturday's game against Orlando with 9:11 left in the second quarter and went back to the locker room, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Smart looked to be grabbing at his groin area while exiting the contest. While he's sidelined, Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia could see more playing time.
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