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Marcus Smart Injury: Hopeful to return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 6:00pm

Head coach JJ Redick said that Smart (ankle) had a "great day on the court" Tuesday and that he's "trending" toward being able to return within the next three games, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Smart will miss his eighth straight game Tuesday, but it sounds like he's hopeful to get back to the floor before the regular season ends Sunday. Thursday's game against the Warriors will be the first of a back-to-back set, so that one seems unlikely, but perhaps he'll be able to get back out there for Friday's match with the Suns.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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