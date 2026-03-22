Marcus Smart Injury: Iffy for Monday

Smart is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to right ankle soreness.

Smart is in danger of missing just his second game since Feb. 12. If the veteran guard is ultimately ruled out, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia would be candidates to see increased playing time. Smart has appeared in five straight games, averaging 10.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest during that span.