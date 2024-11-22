Marcus Smart Injury: Iffy for Saturday vs. Bulls
Smart (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Smart has been upgraded to questionable after missing three consecutive matchups due to an illness. The veteran guard missed six straight outings due to a left ankle injury earlier in the season, and he has logged only seven regular-season appearances this year. If Smart is ruled out, Jaylen Wells and Luke Kennard are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now