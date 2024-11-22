Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Iffy for Saturday vs. Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 3:17pm

Smart (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Smart has been upgraded to questionable after missing three consecutive matchups due to an illness. The veteran guard missed six straight outings due to a left ankle injury earlier in the season, and he has logged only seven regular-season appearances this year. If Smart is ruled out, Jaylen Wells and Luke Kennard are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
