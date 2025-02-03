Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Listed doubtful Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Smart (finger) is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.

This effectively represents an upgrade for Smart, who was previously considered week-to-week and was being ruled out for games well in advance. It seems possible the veteran guard will be able to return to the lineup before next week. More information and status updates should be available in the coming days.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now