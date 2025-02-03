Marcus Smart Injury: Listed doubtful Monday
Smart (finger) is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.
This effectively represents an upgrade for Smart, who was previously considered week-to-week and was being ruled out for games well in advance. It seems possible the veteran guard will be able to return to the lineup before next week. More information and status updates should be available in the coming days.
