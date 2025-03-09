Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 2:49pm

Smart (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Smart is still dealing with a partial muscle tear in his right index finger and will be held out of Monday's rematch against Toronto. He has played in the Wizards' last six games and has averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 19.3 minutes per game over that span. With Smart, Khris Middleton (rest) and Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) all not playing Monday, the Wizards will look for increased contributions from Bub Carrington, Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie.

