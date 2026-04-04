Marcus Smart Injury: Out again Sunday
Smart (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Smart has missed the Lakers' last six games. Although he appears to be trending in a positive direction regarding a return to the court, he won't be out there against the Mavericks. With Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) out for the foreseeable future, Smart's services will likely be needed out of the backcourt upon his return. However, while he remains out, Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard should both see even more work moving ahead.
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