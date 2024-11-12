Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart Injury: Questinoable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Smart (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Smart has missed the last six games due to his ankle injury, but seems to be on track to play soon. His return will be much needed for the Grizzlies, as they will already be without starters Ja Morant (hip) and Desmond Bane (oblique). However, if Smart can not play Wednesday, Luke Kennard and Jaylen Wells will likely see extended minutes for at least Wednesday's contest.

