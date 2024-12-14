Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Smart is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness.

Smart logged 23 minutes in the 135-119 win over the Nets on Friday, but his status is uncertain for Sunday due to this injury. Smart has suited up in nine games in a row, however, so he might have a decent chance at keeping that streak alive. He's averaging 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game in that nine-game span.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
