Marcus Smart Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Smart (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Smart is in danger of missing his second straight game due to an illness. He recently made his return to game action following two weeks off due to an ankle injury, so the veteran is struggling to stay on the court. Even if he's cleared to suit up, Smart will likely operate off the bench Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now