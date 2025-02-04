Marcus Smart Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Smart (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
The questionable tag suggests that Smart is nearing a return to game action. He was listed as doubtful for Monday's win over the Spurs before being ruled out. The veteran guard has missed the club's last 21 outings due to a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he operates under a minutes restriction whenever he returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now