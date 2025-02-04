Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 3:23pm

Smart (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

The questionable tag suggests that Smart is nearing a return to game action. He was listed as doubtful for Monday's win over the Spurs before being ruled out. The veteran guard has missed the club's last 21 outings due to a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he operates under a minutes restriction whenever he returns.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now