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Marcus Smart Injury: Questionable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 5:21pm

Smart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Smart has missed the Lakers' last seven games due to a right ankle contusion. He has progressed enough in his recovery to be given the questionable tag for Thursday's contest, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him play in one game of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set and sit out of the other contest, assuming he's cleared to suit up. Smart's return would provide a significant boost to a Lakers team that is without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique).

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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