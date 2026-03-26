Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Remaining out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Smart (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Nets.

Smart will miss a third straight game due to a bruised right ankle. Jake LaRavia has made two starts in Smart's place and should be the favorite to run with the first unit again Friday against Brooklyn.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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