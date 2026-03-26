Marcus Smart Injury: Remaining out for Friday
Smart (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Nets.
Smart will miss a third straight game due to a bruised right ankle. Jake LaRavia has made two starts in Smart's place and should be the favorite to run with the first unit again Friday against Brooklyn.
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