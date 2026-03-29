Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Smart will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Cleveland. With the veteran guard and Luka Doncic (suspension) both unavailable, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Bronny James are candidates to see increased burn.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago