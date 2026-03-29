Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Smart will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Cleveland. With the veteran guard and Luka Doncic (suspension) both unavailable, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Bronny James are candidates to see increased burn.
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