Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Smart will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a right ankle contusion. The veteran guard was recently cleared to participate in on-court work, and his next opportunity to return to game action will come Thursday against Golden State.
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