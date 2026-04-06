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Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Smart will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a right ankle contusion. The veteran guard was recently cleared to participate in on-court work, and his next opportunity to return to game action will come Thursday against Golden State.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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